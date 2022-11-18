GIRARD, Oh – Get ready to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age this weekend with the prehistoric exhibit Dinosaur Adventure. The Metroplex Expo Center in Girard will be transformed by massive dinosaurs and hours of family fun.

For two days only, kids can interact with and learn all about dinosaurs with a variety of activities. Dinosaur Adventure features several species of animatronic dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor and the newest baby dinosaurs kids can interact with. At Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages can experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses and even ride a dinosaur. And the whole family can enjoy live entertainment.

Dinosaur Adventure is Saturday November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday November 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission includes unlimited activities.

Dinosaur Adventure is happening at the Metroplex Expo Center at 1620 Motor Inn Drive in Girard. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance at www.DinosaurAdventure.com.