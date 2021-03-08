Canfield hardwood store showcases their products on national stage

"The Modern Barnhouse" is the 9th project the Baird Brothers have worked on with This Old House

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods has made a name for themselves on the national stage.

The company partnered with This Old House, a home improvement media organization, to build a home in Minnesota.

Steve Stack, director of new business, says building relationships with others involved in the project is a fantastic privilege that was unable to happen this year due to the pandemic.

“We have not been able to travel to the job site, but we are in the midst of starting to supply material up to Minnesota,” said Stack.

The relationships that the company has built allows them to conduct business all over the nation.

“The Modern Barnhouse” is scheduled to be revealed on This Old House’s website this summer.