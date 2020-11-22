Bruno Brothers opens new location in Struthers

The new restaurant includes all the favorites that are served at their other two locations in Boardman and Austintown

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – This year has been a busy one for Bruno Brothers Pizza.

Earlier this year, they expanded operations at their Boardman location to include Bar Bruno and Pizzeria, with its own exclusive menu and full bar.

In November, they opened up their third location serving the Valley, this one in Struthers.

The new restaurant includes all the favorites that are served at their other two locations in Boardman and Austintown.

Bruno Brothers owner, Emil Bruno, says they have been extremely busy between all of the restaurants.

Customers can order online for pick up or delivery on the Bruno Brothers website at any of the locations. They also offer curbside pick up.

You can also call ahead to place an order.

Struthers/Poland:

620 Youngstown-Poland Road

(330) 729-2778

Boardman:

8381 Market Street

(330) 726-0055

Austintown:

5549 Mahoning Ave.

(330) 259-1093

All locations are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.