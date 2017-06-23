Police investigate suspicious package at Austintown gas station

Copyright by WYTV - All rights reserved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - Police and firefighters converged at the GetGo gas station on Mahoning Avenue Friday morning following reports of a suspicious package.

The Youngstown bomb squad was called to the scene and confirmed the package was a children's toy.

The toy was found on the ground near one of the gas pumps. It consisted of a couple pop bottles that were taped together.

"We received a call from the person who placed it there and apparently it was a child's sailboat that they made and they just discarded it there, not thinking that it would draw some attention," said Austintown Twp. Police Sgt. Greg Brinsko.

Sgt. Brinsko says because there was no intent of criminal behavior, no charges will be filed.

The entire gas station was roped off after the discovery of the package before 7 a.m.