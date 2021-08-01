USA’s Berry: ‘I’ve earned the right to wear this uniform’

Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TOKYO (AP) — Outspoken hammer thrower Gwen Berry was as proud as any of the 600 American Olympians to be donning the red, white and blue uniform with the letters “USA” emblazoned across the chest.

She says she’s fought through a lot to earn the right to wear the uniform. Berry says she’d be even happier to be wearing the “Team USA” gear while her national anthem plays a few nights from now.

Berry made it safely through her qualifying round in her first appearance at the Tokyo Games

Berry promised she would do what she’s been doing if the spotlight shines her way on the medals stand. She says she’ll represent oppressed people.