Energy and Japanese culture inspire US artist

Many Japanese artists living in New York carry the voices of their ancestors in their artwork, from the technique to the expression, combined with their own passion and energy to make one-of-a-kind paintings.

Yukako is a Japanese artist using the energy of New York as her inspiration in her original abstract figurative drawings.

She said what makes her art special is everything has a deep connection to Japanese culture.

Yukako paints on handmade mulberry paper bought in Japan, and uses Sumi Ink, which was once used by emperors and will never fade.

She is one of the few dozen members of the Japanese Artist Association of New York, a nonprofit organization approaching its 50th anniversary.

Association president Tokoha Matsuda said members have a sense of community while living in New York and honoring their Japanese culture.