YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown Mob Talk presents CAVBOMB, a show featuring the son of a Youngstown racketeer who was killed in a mafia car bombing and the last surviving FBI agent to work the case.

In 1962, the mafia car bombing of racketeer “Cadillac Charlie” Cavallaro and his two young sons rocked the city of Youngstown and rattled the nation. “Cadillac Charlie” and his 11-year-old son Tommy Cavallaro were both killed, while 12-year-old Charlie Jr. survived with horrible injuries.

Now, over 60 years later, Charlie Jr. is telling his story publicly for the first time.

The show, hosted by WYTV producer Johnny Chechitelli and his Youngstown Mob Talk partner James Naples III, is coming up Friday at Stambaugh Auditorium. It features the bombing’s sole survivor, Charlie Cavallaro Jr., as well as the last living FBI agent to work the “CAVBOMB” case, Cecil Moses.

There are also tickets available to a VIP dinner at Stambaugh Auditorium before the show, emceed by musician and Brier Hill native Jimmy Mulidore. Those tickets are only on sale through Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased at Stambaugh Auditorium’s website or by calling the box office at 330-259-9651.