(WYTV)

The least liked Halloween candies for 2022 from Candy Store.com

10. Good & Plenty…eat these first, get them out of the way.

9. Black Licorice….not Twizzlers..twizzlers are more fruity and fun.

8. Tootsie Rolls: these tiny things are an easy way out for people who don’t want to spend much money handing out candy to kids.

7. Mary Janes: peanut butter and molasses flavored taffy…terrible.

6. Smarties: the human mouth can take only so many vaguely sweet, chalky hard candies.

5. Wax coke bottles…fun if you’re five years old but you bite through wax to get not even a mouthful of sugar water.

4. Necco Wafers: too dry and chalky.

3. Peanut Butter Kisses, not Reese’s, not Hershey’s, leave them in that wrapper and move on.

2. Candy Corn….it’s pretty much just sugar.

1. Circus Peanuts…vile orange things.