(WYTV)- Women are the fair sex, or the fairer sex, a term we hear less and less, if at all.

We no longer judge women only by their looks, at least we shouldn’t but why did we use this expression?

We started saying it in the 1600s as fair maid or fair maiden, meaning beautiful or good looking.

Whoever coined it was right on the money.

In the next Hollywood romance movie you watch, notice the skin tone in the man’s face and the woman’s. The man is invariably darker than the woman. Filmmakers know what science now confirms: from adolescence on, a woman’s complexion is lighter than a man’s and that’s true in people around the world.

Here’s the reason: women have more subcutaneous fat, that fat directly beneath the skin.

Scientists tell us this fat protects the skin from the sex hormones that increase pigmentation, the thicker the fat, the less the coloring. And they’re also fairer in another sense, honest and impartial.

In a report prepared for the World Bank, economists David Dollar (a perfect name for an economist), Raymond Fisman and Robertta Gatti put together a report on women in business. They are less selfish and more ethical than men.