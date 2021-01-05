TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy with chance for light drizzle or flurries today.
Slight chance for light coating of ice on roads, mainly this morning.
Morning temperatures in the upper 20’s. High today 35°.
ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT
Cloudy with isolated snow showers Tuesday night. Low in the lower 30’s.
FLURRIES POSSIBLE TOMORROW
Cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for flurries. High in the mid 30’s.
Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
SOME SUNSHINE FOR LATE WEEK
Mostly cloudy with sunny breaks Thursday and a high in the low to mid 30’s.
Partly cloudy and chilly Thursday night, low in the mid 20’s.
Partly sunny and a high in the mid 30’s for Friday.
Lower 20’s and partly cloudy Friday night.
DRY WEEKEND
Partly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid 30’s.
Overnight lows in the low to mid 20’s.
Cloudy with a slight chance for flurries Monday. High in the low to mid 30’s.
Wintry mix of drizzle and flurries today
Some sunshine for late week, with seasonal temperatures
TUESDAY OUTLOOK