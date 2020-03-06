Wintry mix and windy for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. As we warm into the upper 30’s mid to late morning, expect light rain at times. Cooling into late afternoon will turn light rain to light snow showers. Windy into the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 25-30 mph are likely. Colder and blustery tonight, with a low in the mid 20’s. Light snow wraps up before midnight with light accumulation if any. Be alert for slick spots late evening and overnight.



BECOMING SUNNY SATURDAY, WARMING SUNDAY

Cloudy Saturday morning, with decreasing clouds for mostly sunny conditions into the afternoon. High in the low 40’s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper 30’s as warmer air starts to move into the region. Sunny and nice for Sunday, high in the mid 50’s.



MILD WEATHER FOR THE WEEK AHEAD, NICE WEATHER MONDAY

Mild Sunday night, low only dropping into the lower 40’s. Partly sunny and warm Monday, high around 60°.



RAIN RISK RETURNS MONDAY NIGHT AND INTO TUESDAY

Rain shower chance for Monday night, with a low in the low to mid 40’s. Scattered rain showers likely Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s.



COOLING TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain chance Tuesday night and colder. Low in the mid 30’s.



COOLER BUT STILL WARMER THAN AVERAGE WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Flurries or light snow Wednesday morning, turning to isolated rain showers. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Low 30’s into Thursday morning.

Chance for light snow, mixing and changing to isolated rain shower chance Thursday. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Lower 30’s Thursday night with a chance for a few snow showers.

Snow shower chance Friday, with a chance for rain into the afternoon. High in the upper 40’s.