Wintry mix and colder for Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Rain or snow showers this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s. Roads could start to get slick this morning. Temperatures won’t budge today. High in the mid to upper 30’s into early afternoon. Rain or snow mix with a chance for rain around Noon. Chance for snow showers into the mid to late afternoon as temperatures slowly drop into the mid 30’s. Scattered snow showers this evening, little or no accumulation. Cloudy overnight, with a low in the upper 20’s.

CLOUDY AND CHILLY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly for Tuesday, high in the upper 30’s. Cloudy Tuesday night with a chance for snow showers into the late night and morning hours. Low around 30°.



ANOTHER WINTRY MIX WEDNESDAY

Early snow showers for Wednesday, mixing with rain into the late morning and early afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers Wednesday night. Low around 30°. Flurries possible early Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy and a high in the upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low around 30°. Chance for a wintry mix in the morning and early afternoon Friday, with rain chance late afternoon. High around 40°.



WARMING UP WITH A DRY WEEKEND

Warming up into the weekend. Upper 30’s on Saturday and partly sunny skies. Low in the upper 20’s for Saturday night, with partly cloudy conditions. Warmer Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Warmer Sunday night, low in the upper 30’s and mostly cloudy. Chance for an afternoon shower on Monday with a high around 50°.