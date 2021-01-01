WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 1PM FRIDAY



ICY ROADS POSSIBLE LATE MORNING. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 1pm

Wintry mix develops after Daybreak this morning. A two hour window of sleet, freezing rain possible then turning to all rain late morning and afternoon. Rain into the afternoon could be heavy at times. High in the lower 40’s. Flood Warning for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station is also in effect. Be alert for standing water on roads there.

SCATTERED RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain showers for Friday night, and a low in the upper 30’s.

SNOW SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT AND MIX SUNDAY

Cloudy and mild for Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Chance for snow showers for Saturday night, and a low in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for snow or rain for Sunday, becoming all rain in the afternoon with a high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Sunday night.

QUIET AND SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a high around 40°.

Low around 30° and cloudy Tuesday night.