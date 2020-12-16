WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TODAY AND TONIGHT

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES LIVE FOR THE ENTIRE VALLEY TODAY, AND TONIGHT

Cloudy with snow showers developing late morning and into afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. High in the lower 30’s. Snow accumulation 1″ to 3″ by mid-evening.



SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES TONIGHT

Snow tonight, heavy at times. Low in the upper 20’s.

Accumulation by Daybreak Thursday in the 3″ to 5″ range. Highest amounts Eastern Columbiana, and Mahoning Counties, as well as the Western Pennsylvania counties.



PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR FLURRIES THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy Thursday, with isolated freezing drizzle or flurries. High in the low to mid 30’s.

Mid 20’s and mostly cloudy skies Thursday night with slight chance for freezing drizzle or flurries.



MAINLY CLOUDY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and mid 30’s for Friday. Friday night low in the mid 20’s.

Cloudy Saturday with a high in the upper 30’s.

Lower 30’s for Saturday night with wintry mix likely.

Mid to upper 30’s for Sunday with wintry mix chance. Mostly cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX CHANCE CONTINUES MONDAY

Chance for a wintry mix Monday, with a high in the upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s and chance for snow showers Monday night.

Mid 30’s on Tuesday, with a chance for isolated snow showers.

Low to mid 20’s Tuesday night and cloudy.

Cloudy and colder into Wednesday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s.