Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect late day and overnight

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly cloudy today and colder. High in the low to mid 30’s.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE DAY

The advisory starts at 6pm tonight and runs through Thursday morning. Rain, snow, sleet or freezing rain is possible starting around dusk this evening. Roads could glaze and travel could be very hazardous. Temperatures only fall to around 30° overnight, as warmer air will push into the region.



WARMING WITH CHANGEOVER TO RAIN THURSDAY

Early wintry mix changes to rain Thursday, high in the mid 40’s. Rain chance drops off into the afternoon.



LIGHT SNOW FOR FRIDAY

Friday we’ll see snow showers. A dusting to an inch possible. High in the low to mid 30’s. Low in the mid to upper teens into Saturday morning with a chance for light snow.

SEASONAL WEEKEND/WARMING INTO THE WEEK

Saturday high in the low to mid 30’s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated snow shower. Low in the mid 20’s into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy with chance for Sunday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Upper 20’s into Monday morning and mostly cloudy. Upper 30’s for Monday with a chance for rain or snow showers.

Chance for an isolated rain shower Tuesday, high around 40°.

Mid 40’s for Wednesday with a rain shower chance.