WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes active late Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect later today for Trumbull county. This advisory will go until 7pm Tuesday evening.

This morning, mostly cloudy and temperatures around the upper 30’s. Rain showers develop into late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures stay steady around 40°. Rain will mix with snow deep into the afternoon and early evening. By 8pm, we’ll see all snow. There will be a good 5 to 6 hours of steady snow. Generally 1″-3″, but Trumbull and Mercer Counties could see 2″ to 4″ by Daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures tonight fall into the mid 20’s.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND BLUSTERY TUESDAY

Temperatures won’t recover as colder air spills into the region. High Tuesday in the upper 20’s. Blustery for Tuesday with lake effect snow showers. Where these bands develop will have a big impact on accumulations Tuesday. Right now we’re expecting 1″ to 3″, but higher accumulations are possible. Wind gusts up to 25mph for Tuesday. Wind chill values into the teens.

COLD WEDNESDAY

Cold Tuesday night, low in the lower teens. Wind chills in the single digits into Wednesday morning. Upper 20’s Wednesday with flurries. Low around 20° into Thursday morning.

WARMING THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warmer Thursday. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Chilly into Friday morning. Low in the lower 20’s and partly cloudy. Mostly sunny and a high near 40° for Friday. Lower 20’s and partly cloudy into Saturday morning.

WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and a high around 40° for Saturday. Low to mid 20’s for Saturday night. Partly sunny and finally back to seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday. Partly sunny Sunday. Chance for a few showers on Monday. High near 50°.