Winter Weather Advisory goes active for part of the Valley this afternoon

THIS MORNING

Cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

Cloudy for Wednesday with rain developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect 4pm this afternoon until 10am tomorrow for Trumbull County.

Rain will mix sleet and snow into the evening. The storm track will be crucial in determining accumulation. In Columbiana county it will stay as rain longer, for limited snow accumulations. In Central and Northern Mahoning county, Trumbull and Mercer counties, we’ll see the changeover to snow sooner for higher accumulations. Expect a blanket of snow in the range of 2″ to 4″ by late evening and early overnight, mainly for Northern Mahoning and Trumbull and Mercer counties. Sleet accumulation of a tenth of an inch possible. Low around 30° into Thursday morning.

Expect slick roads and add extra time for travel on Thursday morning.



THURSDAY WILL SEE FALLING TEMPS AND SLICK ROADS IN THE MORNING

Snow, freezing rain, or rain mix into morning, additional accumulation of 1″ to isolated 2″ on Thursday. Thursday high in the low 30’s and falling afternoon temperatures.



ARCTIC AIR IS UP NEXT

Turning colder into Friday morning, with a chance for lake effect snow showers and squalls, low in the lower teens. Wind chills in the range of 0° to -5°. A frigid Friday for Valentine’s Day, with light snow showers and a high only reaching the upper teens. Clearing skies and frigid into Saturday morning, low in the mid single digits.



WARMING TREND STARTS SATURDAY

Partly sunny and temperatures rebound into the lower 30’s. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the lower 40’s. Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Sunday night low in the lower 30’s with a chance for light rain or snow.

Monday will be cloudy, with a chance for flurries early, mixing with an isolated rain shower. High in the lower 40’s. Low 30’s into Tuesday morning and cloudy.

Tuesday high in the upper 40’s with a chance for a rain shower under cloudy skies. Low in the mid to upper 20’s into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday partly sunny and a high in the mid 40’s.