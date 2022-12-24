WIND AND COLD

Gusts up to 30 mph, or higher into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Look for the strong wind to push wind chill readings as low as -15 or colder. The coldest wind chills will end tonight.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will stay in the single digits into tonight. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the middle teens.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

There is a chance for isolated snow showers or flurries Saturday night. Any additional accumulation is expected to be light.

FUTURE TRACKER

There is a chance for a snow shower or flurry into tonight. Little accumulation is expected. Lows will stay in the single digits. Staying cold Christmas Day, with scattered clouds and a chance for a flurry. It will be a blustery day with a high in the middle teens. By Monday, temperatures will be back into the upper teens and low 20s for highs. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will stay in the single digits into tonight. Wind chills will be as low as -15 to -20. Skies will stay cloudy with a isolated snow shower or flurry possible.

TOMORROW

Staying cold Christmas, with scattered clouds and a chance for a flurry. It will be a blustery day with a high in the middle teens.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Staying cold Christmas with scattered clouds and a chance for a flurry. It will be a blustery day with a high in the middle teens. Another system sweeps through the region late Monday and into Tuesday. Look for snow showers Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. Warmer temperatures return through the end of the week, with a chance for rain showers returning on Thursday and lingering into next weekend. Highs will build into the 40s and 50s by late week.