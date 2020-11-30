WINTER STORM WARNING TONIGHT-TUESDAY

MONDAY OUTLOOK

An all-out wash-out today. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Temperatures plateau around the lower 40’s late morning and early afternoon. Winds will pick up. Quarter to a half inch of rain today. Rain begins to mix with snow early evening.



WINTER STORM WARNING GOES ACTIVE FOR TRUMBULL & MERCER COUNTIES TONIGHT

All snow late evening and overnight. Low in the upper 20’s. Snow accumulation

1″ to 3″ by Daybreak.

Snow continues Tuesday, with widespread 2″- 4″. Isolated areas, mainly Trumbull and Mercer counties could get 5″ – 7″.

Blustery, with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s with wind chills in the upper single-digits into the afternoon.



SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated snow showers Tuesday night. An additional 1″-3″ possible where we get snow showers occurring. Low in the upper 20’s and breezy.



BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY WEDNESDAY AND CHILLY

Early snow shower chance Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy and cold into Thursday morning. Low in the lower 20’s.



SUNSHINE AND SEASONAL THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly clear and chilly Thursday night, with a low in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny and lower 40’s Friday.

Upper 20’s and mostly cloudy skies.



ISOLATED SNOW/RAIN CHANCE SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower chance Saturday. Upper 20’s and a chance for isolated snow showers possible Saturday night. Upper 30’s Sunday with an isolated snow shower.