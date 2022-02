A warmer Sunday with temps getting back into the mid-40s. Winds can get over 20 mph and wind gust can reach over 40 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and Windy, high of 43, low 35

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, high of 54, low 44

Tuesday: Windy and Rain, high of 56, low 34

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, high of 38, low 20

Thursday: Light Snow, high of 33, low 20

Friday: Wintery Mix, high of 31, low 12

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, high of 29