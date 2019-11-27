WIND ADVISORY with rain likely Wednesday

WEDNESDAY WEATHER

***Wind advisory goes active this morning at 10 a.m.***

Wind gusts could get near 50mph late morning and early afternoon.

At least isolated power outages are probable. We have rain to deal with as well, mainly this morning and early afternoon. Mild, with morning temperatures in the upper 40’s. We’ll see a rise into the upper 50’s early afternoon. Then temperatures start to slide into the upper 40’s by 5 p.m. There’s a chance for spotty showers mid to late afternoon.



WINDY WITH WINTRY MIX TONIGHT

Winds will continue to gust to 35mph+ this evening and we’ll see a push of moisture off the lake to bring rain showers this evening, mixing with then changing to snow into overnight into Thanksgiving morning. Low tonight in the low to mid 30’s. Winds start to die down early morning Thursday.



THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK

Wind advisory expires early morning. Cloudy and blustery early Thanksgiving, with a chance for a few rain/snow showers. High only reaching 40°. Cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the lower 30’s.



QUIET BUT CHILLY FOR DEAL SEEKERS FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy for Black Friday, with a high in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX FOR THE WEEKEND

A wintry mix of snow and or rain showers for Saturday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Low in the lower 30’s Saturday night with a chance for wintry mix. Warmer air moves in with rain showers likely for Sunday, high in the upper 40’s. Sunday night low around 30° with rain or snow showers likely.



CHILLY START TO THE WEEK

Colder going into Monday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Rain/snow mix again a very good possibility. Mainly cloudy Monday night, with a 30% chance for a rain/snow mix. Low Monday night in the upper 20’s. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the upper 30’s. There’s a chance for a few scattered rain or snow showers Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 30’s.