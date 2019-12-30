Wind Advisory until 1pm; falling temperatures Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

WIND ADVISORY THIS MORNING UNTIL 1pm – Wind gusts up to 50mph possible. Reports of downed tree limbs causing power outages in spots around the Valley. Winds, gusting up to 45 to 50 mph possible until the front clears early afternoon.

Be alert for ponded roads where there is poor drainage. We got 3/4″ to an inch of rain over the last 24 hours. Mild, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Rain is now more isolated and lighter. A cold front will move through today, with falling temperatures into the upper 40’s by late afternoon. Chance for a few showers as the front pushes East.



COLDER TONIGHT

Isolated rain or snow showers late tonight and into Tuesday. Much colder, with a low in the lower 30’s. Breezy, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Wind Chills in the lower 20’s into Tuesday morning.

WINTRY MIX AND COLDER LAST DAY OF 2019

Blustery with a rain or snow mix for Tuesday, high only managing to make it into the mid 30’s. Still breezy, with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph, bringing wind chills into the mid 20’s.



SNOW SHOWER CHANCE FOR EVENING EVENTS NEW YEAR’S EVE

Evening snow showers for New Year’s Eve night. Temperatures in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s if you’re out. Low in the mid to upper 20’s into the first morning of 2020.



QUIET AND COOL FOR FIRST DAY OF 2020

Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 30’s for Wednesday. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.



WARMING THURSDAY

Warmer into Thursday, with a high in the mid 40’s and partly to mostly sunny skies. Mild Thursday night, with a low in the upper 30’s and late night rain showers likely into Friday morning. Showers likely Friday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Chance for showers Friday night, low in the in the mid to upper 30’s.



WINTRY MIX FOR THE WEEKEND

Chance for snow or rain showers Saturday, with a high in the low to mid 40’s. A rain/snow mix for Saturday night and Sunday. Low in the low to mid 30’s Saturday night. Sunday high in the upper 30’s. Sunday night low in the low to mid 20’s with a chance for freezing rain or snow. Monday high in the low to mid 30’s with a chance for snow showers.



