The reason for cotton inside an aspirin bottle

With the help of Business Insider and the Wall Street Journal we'll answer the question: what is that little cotton ball doing in your bottle of Tylenol? Is it helping anything? If you've ever tried to pull a cotton ball out of a brand-new bottle of aspirin, or allergy medication, you may have wondered why it's in there in the first place. It seems out place among the hard, tiny pills and all you do in throw away the cotton. And it's just cotton, not like those silica gel packets that come in product packaging; they actually keep the product dry. The truth is that it used to serve a purpose, but today it really doesn't do anything. The first cotton balls started showing up in pill bottles in the early 1900s....Bayer started it to keep its pills from jiggling around in the bottle and breaking. Customers, would, first of all, be annoyed with Bayer and then maybe take too much or too little medicine if they had to pop broken pill fragments. By the 1980s, new technology put coatings on pills...they wouldn't break apart and Bayer stopped putting cotton balls in its bottles in 1999. But many pharmaceutical companies kept them in because people expect to see them there...we think this cotton must make the pills fresher or safer and proof no one's tampered with the medicine. The National Institutes of Health says that the cotton can actually draw moisture into the bottle..toss the cotton.