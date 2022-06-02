(WYTV) – Who is in your “immediate family?”

It all depends.

The idea of immediate family may seem simple, but it’s not.

Let’s take some examples, at random.

In the context of a child-custody case in Ohio, who is the child’s immediate family?

That would be parents, siblings, spouse, child by blood, adoption or marriage, grandparents and grandchildren.

Let’s say you want to visit an inmate in an Ohio prison. You’re in luck.

The immediate family includes the spouse, children, step-children, parents, step-parents, siblings, step- or half-siblings, grandparents, great-grandparents, grandchildren, current son-, daughter-, sister-, brother-, mother- and father-in-law, plus aunts and uncles of the inmate.

Everybody can come to say “hi.”

If you’re not an American citizen but you have an immediate relative who is, you can be eligible for a green card.

So, what is considered an immediate relative in this case?

It’s not a large group: your spouse, your unmarried minor-age child and your parents. That’s pretty much it, though there might be some exceptions for deceased spouses.

You die without a will and your immediate family steps up to claim your stuff.

Your immediate loving family lines up this way: spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and then cousins.

How about caring for an immediate family member under the Family Medical Leave Act? It’s pretty tight here, and includes only a spouse, child and parent.