(WYTV)- Your pet might be trying to tell you something.

Your dog licks your face, does it love you? It’s licking for another reason.

A puppy learns to lick its mother’s mouth to snag a little leftover food, so your dog isn’t kissing you, he just wants a snack.

A cat might lick you to show affection, sometimes it’ll lick you just to soothe itself. Dogs wag their tails to the right when they see something (or someone) they want to approach and to the left when they see something they want to avoid.

If your cat’s tail looks like a question mark, it wants to play.

A house trained dog that suddenly has an accident on the carpet could be dehydrated, but it could also have kidney failure, liver disease, or diabetes.

And a cat that sprays outside its litter box might have kidney stones or a urinary tract infection. Your puppy yawns, it may not be tired but agitated, not bored but stressed.

When your cat shows you its behind, it means your pet sees you as a maternal figure; it used to do that as a kitten to get its mother to groom it.

If it blinks slowly while looking at you, it isn’t tired, it’s just comfortable and letting down its guard.

And when your pets put their paws on you, seemingly for no reason, they’re gently showing you their gratitude.