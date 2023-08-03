(WYTV)- A word definition: gussy, to get all gussied up.

It means “to dress elaborately, dress up, smarten up” and one source, Dictionary dot com, calls it an American and Canadian slang term.

The verb “to gussy up” first appears in print in Canada in 1906 and then in the United States in 1912.

Another source, Gramarist, says Gussie was both an American and an Australian slang term for some man who is weak and feminine-like.

Gusie was shorthand, a nickname for Augustus. That brings us to American tennis player Gertrude Augusta Moran, known as Gorgeous Gussie, she was a top player in the late 1940s better remembered for her frilly clothes than her backhand.

Her fame brought the expression gussied up into wider use. Related phrases are gussy up, gussies up, gussying up. The expression is meant to be funny but not really a compliment.

If someone is overdressed and too fancy for the occasion, looking almost clownish, he or she is gussied up.