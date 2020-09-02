Wet weather Wednesday



WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Have the umbrella on hand for today. Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures are warm and it’s humid. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and dew points in the upper 60’s. High today in the lower 80’s and humid. Slight risk for a few strong storms today. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threat.



COOLER, BUT STILL MUGGY TONIGHT

Early showers or storms give way to mostly cloudy skies late. A tad cooler but still muggy, with a low in the low to mid 60’s tonight.



ISOLATED SHOWERS OR A STORM THURSDAY

Cloudy with a few showers and a slight chance for isolated thunder Thursday. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid.

Upper 50’s to low 60’s Thursday night with a slight chance for a lingering shower.



NICE FRIDAY AND MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Sunshine and cooler for Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s and less humid.

Partly cloudy and cool for Friday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Sunny Saturday with a high in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the upper 50’s.

Warmer Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Low to mid 60’s into Labor Day morning and mostly cloudy.



ISOLATED STORM CHANCE LABOR DAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms for the holiday. High in the lower 80’s.

Chance for an isolated shower of storm Monday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High in the upper 70’s. Isolated shower or storm Tuesday night, with a low around 60°.

Partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday, high in the lower 80’s.