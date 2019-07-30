WATCH: Umbrellas needed this Tuesday!

Off and on showers, a rumble of thunder possible

(WYTV) – Hit and miss showers are expected for your Tuesday with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Most showers will be light, but a few moderate rainfalls are possible, too.

The showers taper this evening. We stay cloudy overnight with a few raindrops on your Wednesday as well.

Dry air works in Thursday and we stay dry through the weekend and the start of the work week next week. Temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the low 80s/upper 70s.

We slowly work our way back to the mid-80s by the close of the week.