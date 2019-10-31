WATCH: Soggy and Windy Halloween Forecast

A wind advisory has been issued until 6:00 am on Friday morning. Gusty southwest winds will be in the 25-35 mph range with higher gusts.

Morning clouds and breezy conditions will give way to clearing skies and lighter winds by the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will in the lower 40s during the afternoon.

Expect a clear and chilly night for Friday night. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees to start the weekend.

A series of dry, weak cold fronts will plague the upcoming weekend forecast with clouds and possible precipitation. Mostly sunny skies during the day, but increasing clouds and a chance of sprinkles or showers in the evenings of both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and only in the lower 40s for Sunday.

Slightly warmer temperatures arrive for Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching into the lower 50s and eventually some scattered showers for Election Day on Tuesday.