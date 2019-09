Weather then turns sunny and cooler by the end of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Scattered thunderstorms likely tonight…lows in the mid 60s

— Morning showers possible on Labor Day…then turning partly sunny…highs in the upper 70s

— Mostly sunny Tuesday…highs in the low 80s

— An isolated shower is possible Wednesday…otherwise partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s

— The weather turns sunny and cooler for the rest of next week and next weekend…with highs in the low 70s