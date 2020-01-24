WATCH: Rain Moving into the Valley for TGIF

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures to start our Friday off in the Valley. Rain showers and breezy conditions will be pushing into the area by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Rain and breezy winds will be persistent tonight as well. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s as the rain continues overnight and into the first half of the weekend.

The weekend forecast calls for cooler temperatures along with scattered rain showers. Highs will be around 40 degrees on Saturday with rain changing to snow showers by Saturday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 30s with scattered snow flurries.

Staying mostly cloudy and seasonably mild for next week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s for Monday through Thursday.

Have a great weekend !!