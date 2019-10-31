WATCH: Haunting Halloween forecast with high winds and rain

Wind Advisory in place for the valley and heavy rains expected

A wind advisory is in place for Mahoning and Trumbull counties until 5pm Thursday.

A wind advisory is in place for Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties until 10am Friday.

Heavy rains, gusty winds and some rumbles of thunder for the morning and afternoon today. Showers become more scattered this evening, but wind gusts will still be 30+.

A major temperature slide into the low 30s by Friday morning, meaning a change from rain to some wet snow overnight.

A colder, below average weekend – highs in the 40s but with more sunshine.