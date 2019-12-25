WATCH: Dense Fog for Christmas Morning

A dense fog advisory is what Mother Nature is gifting the Valley this morning. At least until 10:00 a.m., we will have severely reduced visibility along with the chance for freezing fog.

Once the fog lifts, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures well above normal. Our highs will be in the 50s today and for the rest of the holiday workweek. Despite cloudy skies, we will see temperatures pushing towards 55 on both Thursdya and Friday.

There will be chance of seeing some light rain showers early on Friday morning, but the best chance of widespread rain, along with windy conditions will be on Sunday.

Once this system moves through on Sunday, temperatures will plummet and temperatures will return to more normal levels. Highs will be in the mid and low 30s with a chance of snow on Monday and Tuesday.