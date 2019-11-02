WATCH: Chilly Start to the Weekend.

Clear skies and calm winds will be the ideal conditions for a very chilly night across the Valley. Overnight lows will be into the upper 20s by sunrise on Saturday morning.

The weekend will start off with some sunshine before clouds return and thicken in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s. A weak front could bring a few stray showers into the region for Saturday evening. Temperatures aloft will remain below freezing and we may some snowflakes mixing in, especially in Trumbull County.

Cool temperatures along with partly sunny skies is how the weekend will wrap up. Highs on Sunday will only be in the lower 40s. Our normal high for this early in November is 55 degrees, and our normal low temperature is 38, so we will be well below seasonable normals for the first weekend in November.

However, by Monday, our winds will shift to the south and warmer temperatures arrive for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 50s for both days and there will be some scattered showers for Election Day on Tuesday. Those rain showers will be primarily in the afternoon and evening hours.

Stay warm and have a great weekend !!

RC