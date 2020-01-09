Warming up after a frigid start Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and chilly into Thursday morning, low in the middle teens. Wind chills in the single-digits. Sunshine and clouds for Thursday. High in the low 40’s. Cloudy skies tonight, mild, with a low in the upper 30’s.



WARM BUT DAMP FRIDAY

Rain starts up toward Daybreak Friday morning. Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Gulf of Mexico moisture will bring a risk for heavy rain into Friday, continuing for much of the weekend. Rain totals for the period will be in the 1″-2″ range with isolated areas closer to 3″. Warm with rain Friday, high in the lower 50’s. Friday night low in the mid 40’s with rain.



RECORD WARMTH WITH RAIN SATURDAY

Saturday, continued showers and a record high in the low 60’s. Small chance for a thunderstorm.



COOLING SATURDAY NIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY

Saturday night low in the mid 30’s with rain and rain or snow mix close to Sunday morning. Snow or rain showers possible for Sunday, mainly in the morning. Cooler, with a high in the low 40’s.

CLOUDY TO START THE WEEK

Low around 30° into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy for Monday, with a high in the mid 50’s.