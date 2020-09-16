Warmer with hazy sunshine again Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Low to mid 40’s this morning and mostly clear. Another day with veiled sunshine through the high-level particles from the wildfires out west. Temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 70’s.



NOT AS COOL TONIGHT

Partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid 50’s.



CLOUDY WITH SPRINKLE CHANCE THURSDAY

A cold front will drop South through the Great Lakes tomorrow. With dry air in place, we might

squeeze out some sprinkles or light rain briefly in the morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s.



COOL WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND

Chilly Thursday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.

Sunny with haze for Friday, high in the low to mid 60’s.

Chilly low of 40° Friday night.



Mostly sunny and cool for Saturday and Sunday. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday night low around 40°.



WARMING UP A BIT MONDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer into Monday. High in the upper 60’s.

Low to mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.



SEASONAL FOR FIRST DAY OF FALL

Lower 70’s for the first day of Fall Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies continues. Low around 50° into Wednesday morning.

Warmer for Wednesday, partly sunny and a high in the mid 70’s.