Warmer, with afternoon rain Thursday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - As the NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, Cocca's Pizza in Boardman is preparing for the event and taking extra precautions for service.

Cocca's is taking extra precautions during the pandemic inside and outside of their restaurant. The shop is now offering curbside and contact-less delivery, on top of wiping down touch points every hour and putting indications on the ground for customers that are six feet apart.