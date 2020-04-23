Warmer, with afternoon rain Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and wet roads from rain last night. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Cloudy early with rain developing into the afternoon. Warmer today, with a high in the mid to upper 50’s.
EARLY RAIN, CHANCE LATE
Rain likely tonight, mainly early. Isolated shower chance late night and overnight Low in the lower 40’s.
AFTERNOON SUNSHINE FOR FRIDAY
Chance for a morning shower Friday, with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the mid 50’s. Partly cloudy and chilly into Saturday morning, low in the mid 30’s.
DAMP WEATHER, MAINLY SECOND-HALF OF THE WEEKEND
Cloudy Saturday morning, with isolated showers developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 50’s. Rain likely Saturday night, low around 40°. Cooler Sunday, with scattered showers and a high around 50°. Chance for showers Sunday night, with a low in the mid 30’s.
DRY MONDAY BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS
Partly sunny and mid 50’s for Monday. Mid to upper 30’s for Monday night with a chance for showers.
Damp weather for Tuesday, with scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Mid 40’s for Tuesday night with scattered showers.
Scattered showers and a high in the lower 60’s for Wednesday. Chance for showers Wednesday night, low in the upper 30’s.
Clouds and sunshine with an isolated shower chance Thursday, high in the mid 50’s.
No big heatwaves or cold-snaps in the extended forecast!
