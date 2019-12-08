Warmer weather returns for your Sunday

Rain and showers are in the forecast for Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly cloudy and rising temps tonight … lows in the upper 20s and rising into the low 30s by Sunday morning
— Mostly cloudy and milder Sunday with highs in the upper 40s
— Rain and showers Monday with highs near 50
— Falling temps Tuesday with rain changing over to snow showers … midnight temps near 50 falling to about 40 Tuesday morning and the low 30s Tuesday afternoon
— Mostly sunny and cold Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 20s
— Fair weather and slightly milder Friday and a chance of showers Saturday with highs near 40

