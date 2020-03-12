Warmer Thursday, with rain and wind tonight and early Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Warmer this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Cloudy skies today, with some sunshine breaks. High around 61°.



RAIN AND WINDS PICK UP TONIGHT AND FRIDAY

Cloudy tonight with rain showers developing late night and overnight. Chance for thunderstorms. Low in the lower 40’s. Winds will start to get gusty, 20-25 mph tonight.



RAIN WRAPS UP EARLY FRIDAY, WITH TEMPERATURES COOLING

Early showers likely for Friday, mainly before 9am. A thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures early in the low 50’s with temperatures falling into the mid 40’s through the afternoon. Winds gusting up to 30 mph for a breezy Friday.



COOL WEEKEND

Colder into Saturday morning, low around 30°. Cloudy for Saturday with a chance for light rain into the afternoon. Saturday high in the lower 40’s. Isolated showers, mixing with snow late Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



SUN & CLOUDS SUNDAY

Mainly Cloudy Sunday. High in the mid 40’s. Sunday night low in the upper 20’s and cloudy.



WARMER FOR NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny and a high in the lower 50’s for Monday. Mild Monday night, low around 40°. Chance for isolated showers on Tuesday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Cooler into Wednesday morning, low around 30°.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 50’s. Mild Wednesday night, low in the mid 40’s. Chance for a few showers Thursday, high in the mid 60’s.