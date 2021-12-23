Warmer Thursday and mainly cloudy

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and cold this morning. Lower 20’s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens.

Warmer into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Cloudy and lower 30’s tonight.



TRENDING WARMER CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon rain shower Friday. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Rain likely Friday night. Temperatures stay in the mid 40’s.

Push of warmer air Christmas day. High in the low to mid 50’s and rain likely.



COOLING INTO SUNDAY

Colder Christmas night, chance for rain mixing with snow late and into Sunday morning. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for a rain or snow mix Sunday. Cloudy with a high in the upper 30’s.

Lower 30’s Sunday night and cloudy.



SEASONAL WITH WINTRY MIX EARLY WEEK

Warmer Monday with a high in the mid 40’s and rain showers at times.

Lower 30’s and chance for a rain/snow mix Monday night.

Lower 40’s Tuesday and mostly cloudy.

Chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday night. Low in the mid 30’s.



WARMING WITH RAIN FOR MID WEEK

Cloudy with a chance for a few rain showers Wednesday. Warmer high in the mid to upper 40’s.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the low to mid 30’s Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and mid 40’s for Thursday.