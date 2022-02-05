Warmer temps and more sun for the rest of the week

Saturday Night

Temperatures are looking coldest for the early part of Saturday night. A shift in winds will start pulling in warmer air for the region, but temperatures will still drop toward the single digits early in the night. We will add a few degrees to the temperatures toward daybreak as the warmer air starts moving in. Skies will be partly to mostly clear.

Sunday

Sunday will be a nice day for the area. Plan for a warmer day, too. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will rise to the lower 30s. Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday. Lows will be in the middle teens by daybreak Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures next week won’t be as cold as recent weeks. The last several have featured bouts of cold, Arctic air. Highs next week aren’t going to fluctuate very much. Monday will be in the lower to mid-30s and we will have a chance for a few snow showers around, mainly in the evening. Tuesday will have a high of around 30° with a little sunshine. Highs will return to the mid-30s Wednesday and stay in the lower 30s for highs next Thursday and Friday. The chance for precipitation rises again Thursday with some snow showers in the forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.