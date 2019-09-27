Warmer for Friday with sunshine!

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and chilly this morning. A fall coat and sunglasses will be needed with mostly sunny skies. Warming this afternoon into the upper 70’s. A beautiful night to be out at the high school stadiums, mid 70’s to lower 70’s toward the fourth quarter. Increasing clouds tonight and overnight, not as cool, with a low in the low to mid 60’s.

STORM RISK SATURDAY; MAINLY SUNNY SUNDAY

Chance for a shower or storm Saturday morning, with storms likely into the afternoon. High in the low 80’s. Shower or storm chance Saturday night. Low around 60. Partly sunny Sunday with a slight chance for an afternoon storm. High in the upper 70’s. Sunday night partly cloudy and a low in the upper 50’s.

RECORD OR NEAR RECORD WARMTH FOR NEXT WEEK

RECORD MONDAY AND TUESDAY IS 85°. WEDNESDAY RECORD IS 87°

Warm and breezy for Monday with a run on some record high temperatures. Partly sunny and mid 80’s. Muggy and breezy Monday night, with a low in the mid 60’s. Breezy and warm Tuesday with a slight storm risk. High in the mid 80’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight risk for a shower, high in the lower 80’s. Mid to upper 70’s for Thursday and a shower chance with partly sunny skies