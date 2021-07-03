Warmer and more sunshine for your Fourth of July

Maybe a shower in the early morning but our holiday should be mostly dry
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible…LOW: 59
— Becoming mostly sunny and maybe a stray shower Sunday…HIGH: 84
— Clear skies and comfortable Sunday evening with temps near 70 by around 10 PM.
— Partly sunny, warm and a spotty thunderstorm Monday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 89
— Partly sunny and isolated showers possible Tuesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 89
— Chance for showers Wednesday…LOW: 68…HIGH: 87
— Chance for thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 81
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 82
— Chance for thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 85
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 76