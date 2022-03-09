LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is one of the nicer days of the week ahead. Expect some sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Friday starts off dry but the chance for a few showers will return late in the day. It is also looking like our warmest day of the next seven with highs in the middle 50s.

Weekend Storm Bringing Risk For Accumulating Snowfall

You will want to pay close attention to the forecast Friday night and into the start of the weekend. A storm system will approach the region from the south. This storm will bring in a lot of moisture as a surge of cold air moves into our region. Snow showers are expected Saturday and it is looking like accumulating snow is likely for our region. Timing and amounts are still in question but it is something we are watching. Temperatures are looking much colder Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Lows return to the teens Saturday night. Highs will be in the lower 30s with a chance for flurries on Sunday. It is also looking like a windy system with gusty winds Saturday, allowing for cold wind chills in the area. We will be watching this closely, fine-tuning the forecast as new data becomes available, and keeping you updated through the week ahead.

