Warm with isolated storms Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and warm this morning. Mid to upper 60’s.

High today in the mid to upper 80’s and humid. Isolated thunderstorm chance into the afternoon.

Slight chance for a shower tonight, mainly partly cloudy and muggy. Low in the upper 60’s.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Sunshine early Tuesday, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow and tomorrow evening. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Isolated shower or storm Tuesday night, and severe weather is a possibility. Cooler low in the lower 60’s.



Wednesday high in the mid to upper 80’s and humid. Chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. Strong to severe weather is possible. Muggy with a low in the mid to upper 60’s Wednesday night.



WATCHING FOR LAURA TO IMPACT THE VALLEY THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY

Partly cloudy with isolated shower or storm chance. Isolated storm possible into the afternoon Thursday. High around 90° and humid. Upper 60’s with showers and thunderstorms Thursday night as the remnants of tropical storm Laura moves into the Ohio Valley.



SOAKING RAINS FOR FRIDAY AND COOLING

Widespread showers and thunderstorms likely Friday. Cooler, with a high in the low to mid 80’s. Scattered showers likely Friday night, with a cooler low in the lower 60’s.



COOLER WEEKEND WITH SUNSHINE FOR SUNDAY

Upper 70’s Saturday, with a slight shower or storm chance. Cooler Saturday night and partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50’s. Lower 70’s and sunny on Sunday. Partly cloudy and a low around 60° Sunday night.

Warmer and sunny on Monday, with a high in the lower 80’s.