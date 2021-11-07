Warm weather continues as we head into the work week

LOOKING AHEAD
The warming trend will continue early next week with highs back in the 60s Monday under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will have a few more clouds around but will still be partly sunny. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to mid-60s. There will be a chance for a few showers later in the day Wednesday and it will be a much cloudier day. The clouds keep temperatures from climbing as much with upper 50s for highs.

