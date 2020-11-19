Warm but windy for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny today with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Gusty winds 35 to 40mph.



NOT AS COLD TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight, low in the mid 40’s. Winds 10-15 mph.



NICE FRIDAY, WITHOUT THE WIND!

Mostly sunny Friday and a high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Partly cloudy and low in the lower 40’s Friday night.



CLOUDY SATURDAY WITH RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY

Cloudy skies and a bit cooler for Saturday, with and high in the lower 50’s.

Slight sprinkle or light shower chance.

Cloudy Saturday night in the upper 30’s.

Showers developing Sunday, especially into the afternoon. High around 50°.

Rain likely Sunday night and a low in the mid 30’s.



COOL WITH EARLY SHOWER MONDAY, LATE DAY SHOWER TUESDAY

Partly sunny Monday with a high in the upper 40’s and a slight sprinkle or light rain shower chance in the morning. Becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and cold into Tuesday, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Mid 40’s for Tuesday and isolated showers into the afternoon.

Isolated shower for Tuesday night. Warmer, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.



DAMP WEATHER WEDNESDAY BUT DRY FOR THANKSGIVING

Upper 40’s for Wednesday and isolated showers.

Clearing into the evening Wednesday. Low in the upper 30’s.

Upper 40’s for Thanksgiving and partly sunny skies.