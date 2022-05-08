Sunday (Mother’s Day)

Just in time for Mother’s Day comes some sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs return to the mid-60s Sunday. We may have some clouds around in the morning but skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Sunday night stays dry and will also be a cool night. We will be mainly clear with lows around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a lot more nice weather to look forward to next week and a lot more sunshine to enjoy, too! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s. Wednesday is looking partly sunny with highs warming to the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures warm to around 80°. Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures returning to around 80°.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.