Warm and humid with isolated storms Monday afternoon

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for downed branches and debris in the roads this morning from storms last night. Strongest storms were in Trumbull and Mercer Counties. This morning partly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. It’s muggy, with dew points in the low to mid 60’s. High today in the upper 80’s and humid. Isolated afternoon storms are possible. Low tonight in the upper 60’s and muggy. Partly to mostly cloudy.

ANOTHER STEAMY AND UNSETTLED WEATHER TUESDAY

Similar weather for Tuesday. Chance for isolated afternoon storms, some strong storms possible as well. Highs in the upper 80’s and humid. Early evening storms possible Tuesday night. Low in the upper 60’s and continued muggy.

STORMS TO BREAK THE HEATWAVE WEDNESDAY

A cold front will sweep through the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon and early evening. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Early evening storms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy into Thursday morning, with a low in the low to mid 60’s.

FALL FEEL LATE WEEK

Cooler and less humid weather for Thursday. High in the upper 70’s and partly sunny. Cooler into Thursday morning, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s. Weekend looks fantastic! Friday high in the upper 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Cool Friday night, low in the mid 50’s.

WARMING AND SUNNY FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures start to warm up. High Saturday in the lower 80’s. Low into Sunday morning around 60°. Sunday high in the low to mid 80’s. Continued dry weather for Monday. High in the low to mid 80’s and mainly sunny.