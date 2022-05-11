WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will be warm again Wednesday. Plan for mostly sunny skies through the morning. We have a chance for a few more scattered clouds in the afternoon but it will still be just as nice of a day overall. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Wednesday evening will be dry with mostly clear skies into the night. Temperatures will drop to around 50° for overnight lows.

THURSDAY

Another beautiful day to enjoy Thursday! Highs will be around 80° and skies will be mostly sunny. The dry streak continues with dry weather Thursday night. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the lower to mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will have a few more clouds around in the afternoon and evening. Plan for high temperatures around 80°. Rain chances will start climbing heading into the weekend. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. The day starts off dry but we will have a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a better chance for some passing showers and storms Sunday with a cold front moving through the region. Rain chances will be higher for the second half of the day Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Temps will drop a little bit on Monday. Expect highs around 70° with a chance for a few more showers or thunderstorms. Tuesday cools to the mid-60s for highs with partly sunny skies.

